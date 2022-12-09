Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 9 December 2022
Advertisement

He never told me – Ten Hag found out Ronaldo wanted to leave from TV interview

Ronaldo singled out Ten Hag for criticism, saying he had no respect for the Dutchman.

1 hour ago 2,086 Views 0 Comments
Division: Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Division: Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: PA

ERIK TEN HAG learned that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United from his headline-grabbing TV interview.

Ronaldo singled out the United boss for criticism on TalkTV, saying he had no respect for Ten Hag and felt betrayed by the club.

United responded by bringing Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford to a hasty conclusion and Ten Hag has now opened up on his own feelings about the Portuguese star.

Speaking to reporters in Spain, where United are preparing for the return of domestic action, the Dutchman said of the interview: “I have seen most of it. I have to do it. It is part of my job.

“The interview, I think, as a club, you can’t accept. To make that step, he knew the consequences. But before he never told me. Until that moment he never told me ‘I want to leave’.”

Ten Hag insisted he would have been happy for Ronaldo to stay and even to sign a new contract.

“Last year he scored 24 goals,” said Ten Hag. “What does this team need? We need goals.

“I like to work with world-class players. I know they can make a difference and help you to achieve your objectives.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. I did everything to bring him into the team because I value his quality. We wanted him to be part of our project and for him to contribute to Manchester United because he is a great player and has such a great history.”

With United gearing up for the return of the Premier League later this month, Ten Hag is determined to put the matter behind him and focus on the future.

“I don’t want to spend energy on that,” he said. “It is the past. We want a new future of Manchester United and he didn’t want to be part of it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie