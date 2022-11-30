Ronaldo reportedly offered 'mammoth contract' by Saudi Arabian club, misses Portugal training

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS been offered a “mammoth contract” by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, it’s being widely reported.

A free agent since his inharmonious Manchester United exit earlier this month, the 37-year-old is on the hunt for a new club.

The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million (€215,422,410).

Various different figures are circulating regarding the move. Renowned football reporter Fabrizio Romano, writing in The Guardian this evening, noted that Ronaldo received a formal proposal from the Saudi club that would pay him almost €200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025.

“A big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors,” Romano adds, “so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.

“Nothing has been decided by Ronaldo, who is focused on the World Cup with Portugal after his departure from Old Trafford was announced on 22 November. The forward turned down a lucrative move to a Saudi Arabian club in the summer after telling United he wanted a transfer.

“The salary offered by Al Nassr is several times larger than the approximately £26m he was earning at United.”

Earlier today, Ronaldo did not train with his Portugal team-mates ahead of their final World Cup group game against South Korea.

The striker was doing “specific recovery work,” according to a source from the Portuguese football federation.

Ronaldo scored a penalty in his country’s opening win over Ghana. Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 in their second match to qualify for the last 16, with Ronaldo appearing to claim a goal but he did not touch the ball and it was awarded to team-mate Bruno Fernandes.

A point against South Korea on Friday would be enough to guarantee them top spot, while they could also lose and stay first if Ghana drop points or win but don’t make up a three-goal deficit.

In part of Portugal’s training session witnessed by AFP, 21-year-old Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos joined 10 of the regular starters in a training drill, in Ronaldo’s absence.

Should Ronaldo not feature against South Korea, Ramos, RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva or AC Milan’s Rafael Leao would be in line to start.

“I’m prepared to be on the pitch, like everyone who is available,” Silva told a press conference. “It’s up to the coach to choose. It’s up to me to be prepared, and you can be sure that I am prepared.”

It is believed Ronaldo will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his club future.

- With reporting from Press Association and – © AFP 2022