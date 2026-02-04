Cristiano Ronaldo set for Al Nassr return after reports of fallout with club

CRISTIANO RONALDO LOOKS set to return to Al Nassr duty in Friday’s match against Al Ittihad after training with the Saudi Pro League club following his frustration over a lack of transfer activity.

The 40-year-old Portugal forward missed Monday’s 1-0 victory at Al Riyadh having featured in every previous league game this season, scoring the opener in last Friday’s victory over Al Kholood, and was not even named in Jorge Jesus’ squad.

Reports suggested Ronaldo was unhappy with the running of the club by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also owns rivals Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad, amid concerns other teams have been given preferential treatment in the transfer market.

But the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star could well have put his concerns behind him and made up with the Al Nassr hierarchy in time to feature in their next match at home to Al Ittihad on Friday after posting a picture of himself on X controlling the ball in training, also including two love-heart emojis in blue and yellow – the Riyadh club’s colours.

Al Nassr signed just one player – 21-year-old Iraq midfielder Hayder Abdulkareem – in the winter transfer window – while leaders Al Hilal made a significant addition to their squad on Monday as they signed France great Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, having also added defender Pablo Mari to their ranks last month.

PA understands the club had spent the funds allocated to them from the league’s central player acquisition fund, while it is understood Ronaldo’s wages would also be a factor in their ability to recruit other players.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after leaving Old Trafford midway through the season, but has yet to win a league trophy with the club. Al Nassr sit one point behind leaders Al Hilal in the standings before the latter visit Al Akhdoud on Thursday evening.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a new two-year deal in the summer of 2025 and has scored 17 league goals this season.