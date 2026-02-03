Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr match amid reports of fallout with club

CRISTIANO RONALDO WAS absent for Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match on Monday amid reports he has fallen out with key figures over the club’s transfer activity.

The 40-year-old Portugal forward had featured in every previous league game this season, scoring the opener in Friday’s victory over Al Kholood, but was not named in Jorge Jesus’ starting XI or on the bench for Monday’s 1-0 triumph at Al Riyadh.

Reports have suggested Ronaldo is unhappy with the running of the club by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also owns rivals Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad, amid concerns that other teams have been given preferential treatment in the transfer market.

Al Nassr have signed just one player – 21-year-old Iraq midfielder Hayder Abdulkareem – in the winter transfer window.

It was announced later on Monday that Al Hilal had secured the signature of France great Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, having also added defender Pablo Mari to their ranks last month.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United midway through the season, but has yet to win a league trophy with the club. Al Nassr sit one point behind leaders Al Hilal in the standings.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a new two-year deal in summer 2025 and has scored 18 goals this season.