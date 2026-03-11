Farrell set to restore big guns to Ireland side for Scotland clash

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell is set to bring a handful of his regular frontliners back into the starting XV for Saturday afternoon’s Triple Crown decider against Scotland in Dublin.

With Ireland and Scotland also still in contention for the Six Nations title, it’s a huge game at the Aviva Stadium, so Farrell is likely to bring back some of his big guns.

Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy, and Josh van der Flier may return to the side to take on the Scots.

Sheehan was rested for last weekend’s win over Wales but looks set to return at hooker, with Rónan Kelleher reverting to the Irish bench.

Lock McCarthy and openside flanker van der Flier made an impact as replacements last weekend and they’re in line to come into the starting pack again, with Tadhg Beirne possibly moving back to blindside flanker to make room for McCarthy in the second row.

Van der Flier could be recalled at openside flanker, with captain Caelan Doris continuing at number eight, which might mean both Jack Conan – player of the match at blindside last weekend – and Nick Timoney shifting from starting slots to the bench.

With loosehead prop Tom O’Toole, tighthead Tadhg Furlong, and second row James Ryan set to be retained, there is likely to be a familiar look to the Irish pack.

The backline is expected to be settled, although there is scope for a possible change in the back three.

With James Lowe sidelined due to injury, Jacob Stockdale came into the number 11 jersey last weekend and delivered a try-scoring performance that also included an assist.

Tommy O’Brien, who replaced Lowe to impressive effect when he was injured against England but missed out on the match 23 for the Wales game, is the other option on the left wing for Farrell.

Fullback Jamie Osborne is in line to make his fifth start of this Six Nations in the number 15 shirt, while Robert Baloucoune is set to bring his pace and power from the right wing again.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley are likely to continue their halfback partnership, while Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose are expected to start their fifth consecutive game together in midfield.

As with the previous games in this championship, Farrell has had some interesting calls to weigh up on the bench.

Thomas Clarkson and Finlay Bealham have been vying for the back-up tighthead slot, while it will be interesting to see if Farrell has been tempted into reverting to the 6/2 bench split he used in Ireland’s opening two games of the championship.

If he sticks with a 5/3 again, as for the two most recent matches, Farrell will have faced a tricky call for the third backline replacement position along with Craig Casey and Ciarán Frawley.

Ireland are due to officially name their matchday 23 at 2pm on Thursday.