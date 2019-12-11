Ronaldo back in the goals for Juventus just in time for Champions League knockout stages

GOALS FROM CRISTIANO Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín gave Juventus a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen as they confined their German opponents to a place in the Europa League.

Leverkusen needed to beat the Italian champions and hope Atletico Madrid slipped up at home to Lokomotiv Moscow to stand any chance of making into the last 16.

But Atletico took care of their own business against the Russians – despite England international Kieran Trippier missing a penalty – to secure a 2-0 win of their own courtesy of Joao Felix’s 17th-minute spot kick and defender Felipe’s second after the break.

Paris Saint-Germain proved far too strong for Galatasary as they ran amok with five different scorers on a night when rival supporters also clashed around the city in the build up to the game.

On the pitch, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabi gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the break, before Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edison Cavani got in on the act.

PSG had already secured top spot in Group A ahead of Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants still made sure to sign off with a comfortable 3-1 win over Club Bruges.

Edinson Cavani (centre) celebrates with Neymar (right) after scoring his side's fifth goal. Source: Christophe Ena

Rodrygo, 18, gave Real the lead with a sweet volley from Alvaro Odriozola’s cross, but Hans Vanaken curled home a leveller for Bruges moments later. Vinicius Jr, 19, put the visitors ahead from Rodrygo’s accidental backheel and Luka Modric curled in a late third.

Rodrygo and Vinicius are now two of Real’s three youngest Champions League goalscorers, behind Raul.

Meanwhile, in Group B, where Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur already had the qualification spots sewn up, Olympiakos leapfrogged Red Star Belgrade with a 1-0 win to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.