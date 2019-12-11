This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo back in the goals for Juventus just in time for Champions League knockout stages

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain proved far too strong for Galatasary as they ran amok with five different scorers on a night when rival supporters also clashed around the city in the build up to the game.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,379 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4929224
Ronaldo (centre) is embraced by team-mates.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Ronaldo (centre) is embraced by team-mates.
Ronaldo (centre) is embraced by team-mates.
Image: DPA/PA Images

GOALS FROM CRISTIANO Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuaín gave Juventus a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen as they confined their German opponents to a place in the Europa League.

Leverkusen needed to beat the Italian champions and hope Atletico Madrid slipped up at home to Lokomotiv Moscow to stand any chance of making into the last 16.

But Atletico took care of their own business against the Russians – despite England international Kieran Trippier missing a penalty – to secure a 2-0 win of their own courtesy of Joao Felix’s 17th-minute spot kick and defender Felipe’s second after the break.

Paris Saint-Germain proved far too strong for Galatasary as they ran amok with five different scorers on a night when rival supporters also clashed around the city in the build up to the game.

On the pitch, Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabi gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the break, before Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edison Cavani got in on the act.

PSG had already secured top spot in Group A ahead of Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants still made sure to sign off with a comfortable 3-1 win over Club Bruges.

france-soccer-champions-league Edinson Cavani (centre) celebrates with Neymar (right) after scoring his side's fifth goal. Source: Christophe Ena

Rodrygo, 18, gave Real the lead with a sweet volley from Alvaro Odriozola’s cross, but Hans Vanaken curled home a leveller for Bruges moments later. Vinicius Jr, 19, put the visitors ahead from Rodrygo’s accidental backheel and Luka Modric curled in a late third.

Rodrygo and Vinicius are now two of Real’s three youngest Champions League goalscorers, behind Raul.

Meanwhile, in Group B, where Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur already had the qualification spots sewn up, Olympiakos leapfrogged Red Star Belgrade with a 1-0 win to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie