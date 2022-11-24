Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

He overtakes Pele and Germans Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose, who all scored in four World Cups.

Ronaldo celebrates his goal.
CRISTIANO RONALDO BECAME the first man to score at five World Cups on Thursday after opening the scoring in Portugal’s World Cup clash with Ghana.

The 37-year-old set the record when he smashed home a penalty in the 65th minute at the 974 Stadium in Doha to give Portugal the lead in the Group H clash with the Black Stars.

Ronaldo also extended his own world record tally of international goals to 118.

He won the spot-kick himself when he was brought down by a clumsy challenge from Mohammed Salisu.

Manchester United announced this week that Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect after he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview, but he has showed no signs of strain from the bitter end to his time at Old Trafford.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie