This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo thrilled after incredible 'NBA-style' header gives Juventus crucial three points

The Portuguese forward scored a stunning goal against Sampdoria last night.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 9:14 AM
18 minutes ago 798 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4940777
CR7: Ronaldo celebrates his phenomenal goal.
CR7: Ronaldo celebrates his phenomenal goal.
CR7: Ronaldo celebrates his phenomenal goal.

CRISTIANO RONALDO ADDED to his highlight reel with a leap out of the NBA playbook and a stunning header that helped Juventus sink Sampdoria.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were 2-1 winners at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa last night, with Ronaldo grabbing what proved to be the winner just before half-time.

He produced a phenomenally athletic jump — described as like the leap of an NBA player by Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri — to meet a left-wing cross from Alex Sandro and power a back-post header past Emil Audero.

Source: Serie A/YouTube

It was a second stunning goal from the visitors in the first half, after Paulo Dybala volleyed in another Alex Sandro cross.

Gianluca Caprari briefly brought Sampdoria level, but his night ended in a late red card for two bookable offences while Juventus closed out victory.

Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia: “I’m very happy with the result. It’s been a very difficult match against a Sampdoria team who played well. We managed to do even better and deservedly got this victory.

The team played with a great attitude. The goal was great, especially because it was decisive for winning the three points. I didn’t know I was up [in the air] so long.

Ronaldo and Juventus now turn their focus to taking on Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

“A final always starts at 50-50,” Ronaldo said. “Lazio have an excellent team, but I’m convinced that Juve can win the match.”

Ranieri’s Sampdoria side lack firepower and sit 16th in a table that is topped by Juventus.

Despite their troubles in front of goal, Samp were competitive for long stretches, but rarely looked capable of finding a second equaliser.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Ranieri said: “I’m very satisfied with the performance of the boys.

“When [Juventus] scored goals like this, we just have to admire them as two masterpieces.

Ronaldo scored in NBA style – he was up there for an hour and a half.

Ranieri acknowledged the lack of a clinical touch in attack, saying the team’s next challenge was “finding the goal, because currently that’s our worry”.

“I hope we get to score more often,” he added. “Little by little there is more serenity.”

It was a night where Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon matched Paolo Maldini’s record of 647 Serie A appearances, and Ranieri, a former Juve boss, praised the achievement.

“We spent two years working together,” Ranieri said. “I congratulated him on the Serie A record and wished him happy holidays.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie