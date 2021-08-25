Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 25 August 2021
Advertisement

Ronaldo leaves Juventus training with injury a week before Ireland clash

The Irish game offers Ronaldo his first opportunity to become the all-time record goalscorer in men’s international football.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 25 Aug 2021, 6:56 PM
52 minutes ago 1,469 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5531747
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus last weekend.
Image: Ettore Griffoni
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus last weekend.
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus last weekend.
Image: Ettore Griffoni

CRISTIANO RONALDO LEFT a Juventus training session with an arm injury this afternoon, a week before his Portugal side face the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier in the Algarve. 

Ronaldo hurt his arm in a challenge with Alex Sandro, and left the pitch accompanied by members of the Juventus medical staff. Sky Sports report that his fitness will be assessed ahead of this weekend’s Serie A game against Empoli. 

Ronaldo is aiming to become the all-time record goalscorer in men’s senior international football against Ireland, having equalled Ali Daei’s total of 109 goals at Euro 2020. 

Portugal are already without midfielder Renato Sanches for the qualifier against Ireland, along with the subsequent friendly against Qatar and the qualifier away to Azerbaijan. 

Fernando Santos is set to announce his squad for the triple-header of games at noon tomorrow.  

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from Juventus as he enters the final year of his contract at the club. He was left on the bench for last Sunday’s draw with Udinese, though manager Max Allegri said the decision was purely tactical. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Portuguese authorities will permit the Estadio Algarve to be one-third full for the Ireland game, meaning just over 10,000 home fans will be in attendance. Travelling fans have been banned by Uefa and Fifa, who cited the Covid-19 pandemic in justifying their decision. 

Portugal and Serbia are level at the top of Group A with seven points each, with back-to-back defeats leaving Ireland languishing in fourth place, ahead of bottom-placed Azerbaijan by virtue of having scored one goal more. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie