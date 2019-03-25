This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo forced off early with injury as Portugal held to second successive draw

The captain of the reigning European champions was replaced after 30 minutes with a thigh issue.

By AFP Monday 25 Mar 2019, 10:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,203 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4560909
Ronaldo receiving treatment during his side's draw against Serbia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Ronaldo receiving treatment during his side's draw against Serbia.
Ronaldo receiving treatment during his side's draw against Serbia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CAPTAIN CRISTIANO RONALDO left the field with a thigh injury as Portugal drew 1-1 against Serbia in an Euro 2020 qualifier.

Ronaldo was replaced after 30 minutes in Lisbon as Fernando Santos’ reigning European champions drew for a second time in their opening two games of the campaign after they were held by Ukraine on Friday.

There was no word whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be fit for to play for his club Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Ajax on 10 April.

William Carvalho wasted the best of the early chances at Benfica’s two-thirds empty Estadio da Luz.

Serbia failed to clear the ball in the box before it fell to the unmarked Real Betis midfielder who’s side-footed shot glanced past the post after five minutes.

Ajax playmaker Tadic opened the scoring from the penalty spot two minutes later.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio collided with an advancing Mijat Gacinovic in the box and Tadic tucked the spot kick away with ease to take a shock lead over the Euro 2016 winners.

Ronaldo was denied an equaliser two minutes later as his effort was very well saved Marko Dmitrovic.

The 156-time international left the field on the half hour mark after he pulled up chasing a ball on the left wing.

He received quick treatment from members of the medical team before returning to action but was replaced by Pizzi minutes later as Pepe took over the skipper’s armband.

The visitors were level with three minutes of the first half to play.

Porto’s Danilo Pereira hammered his shot from outside the box into the top corner past a helpless Dmitrovic.

Carvalho should have put his side into the lead 25 minutes into the second half.

Guerreiro chipped a cross to the back post, Bernardo Silva then played it into the middle of the box but Carvalho couldn’t make a solid enough contact with the ball to challenge Dmitrovic.

Fernando Santos’ outfit were denied a second penalty on 73 minutes after the linesman overruled referee Szymon Marciniak’s original decision for off-side.

The hosts pressed on for the winner in the closing ten minutes but Mladen Krstajic’s outfit defended stubbornly to claim a point in their first game of the campaign.

Next for Portugal is a Nations League semi-final against Switzerland on 5 June and Serbia travel to Kiev in a Euro 2020 qualifier two days later.

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'I definitely heard it... It's not acceptable' - England to report alleged racist abuse aimed at Rose
    'I definitely heard it... It's not acceptable' - England to report alleged racist abuse aimed at Rose
    Mbappe on target in four-goal rout as France make light work of Iceland
    'My skull is still humming' - Calls for Uefa action after Swiss defender plays on despite bad head injury
    FAI
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    'Anyone going in there will have a huge shadow over them' - Niall Quinn rules out applying for FAI CEO job
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    GALWAY
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    'We have a game next week against the best team in the country in Limerick. But isn’t it brilliant to be there?'
    14-man Waterford stage second-half comeback to defeat Galway in league semi-final
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie