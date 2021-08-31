Juventus agree Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Man Utd for initial €15 million fee

JUVENTUS HAVE REACHED an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo for an initial €15 million, the Serie A club have announced.

United last Friday announced they had secured a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal forward back to the club subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.

And Juve have now confirmed United are paying €15m for Ronaldo plus €8m euros in potential add-ons, in a statement released early on transfer deadline day.

The statement said: “Juventus Football Club announces that an agreement with Manchester United FC for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of €15m payable in five financial years, which might be increased, up to a maximum of €8m, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player.”

The five-time world player of the year, who was being linked with Manchester City prior to it emerging that he was set to head back to Old Trafford, is returning 12 years after leaving United for Real Madrid.

He had six seasons with the Red Devils that saw him score 118 goals in 292 appearances and help them win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

Ronaldo then spent nine years with Real, during which he tasted Champions League glory a further four times and became the LaLiga outfit’s all-time top scorer, before moving to Juventus in 2018.

Speaking about his former United team-mate Ronaldo after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Wolves, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “He is not signing to sit on the bench. He is going to make us a better team.

“We need to get all the paperwork done, hopefully we can get that sorted and we can announce it 100 per cent.

“Then he is away with Portugal, they have three games, his last game is Tuesday (September 7) and then we can get him back to Manchester and be involved as soon as possible.”

Ronaldo, who has scored 109 times in 179 Portugal appearances and was captain for their European Championship success in 2016, was joint top scorer at this summer’s Euros with five goals.

Juventus have moved quickly to replace him, bringing in Everton’s Moise Kean on a two-year loan.

Juve say the loan will be turned into a permanent deal subject to certain conditions being met over the course of the next two years, with a loan fee of seven million euros being paid to Everton.

Twenty-one-year-old Kean joined Everton from Juventus in 2019 and scored four goals across 39 appearance, while he had a successful loan spell on loan at Paris St Germain last season and had been linked with a move to the French capital prior to Lionel Messi’s arrival.