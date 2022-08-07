Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ronaldo left on bench for United's Premier League opener as Roy Keane says it's 'common sense'

Erik ten Hag has also given a full debut to new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 1:23 PM
Ronaldo warms up at Old Trafford.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ERIK TEN HAG has not turned to Cristiano Ronaldo to start in his first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United.

The veteran striker has only been included on the bench for the 2pm kick off with Brighton at Old Trafford, despite injury ruling Anthony Martial out of the fixture.

Two of United’s summer signings, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen, will both make their full debuts while it seems Bruno Fernandes will lead the attack instead of Ronaldo.

Argentine centre back Martinez will partner captain Harry Maguire with Eriksen at the top of a three-man midfield that includes Fred and Scott McTominay.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Ronaldo’s place on the bench, Roy Keane insisted it was the right call by ten Hag.

“I think it was a pretty straightforward for the manger,” he said, pointing out the 37-year-old has only played 45 minutes of football in pre-season.

“As brilliant as Ronaldo is he’s only had 45 minutes of pre-season. I don’t care how well you look after yourself, you need more than that over the course of pre-season.

manchester-united-v-rayo-vallecano-pre-season-friendly-old-trafford New United boss Erik ten Hag. Source: PA

“I think he (ten Hag) is looking at the players he’s got, it’s Brighton at home, he still probably feels he fancies his chances to beat Brighton without Ronaldo.

“There are obviously issues going on in the background and there are a few weeks to look at that before the window closes,” Keane added, referring to Ronaldo’s desire to leave Old Trafford.

From a football point of view today it was a straightforward call for the manager to make. I watched the game last week and he didn’t exactly put himself around.

“He certainly needs more minutes under his belt before you can trust him to go into a Premier League match. So I think the call from the manager was common sense.”

