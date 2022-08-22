Membership : Access or Sign Up
Watch: Dropped Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky's Monday Night Football

Ronaldo blanked Jamie Carragher but embraced Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 22 Aug 2022, 7:58 PM
MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Erik ten Hag responded to an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at Brentford by dropping Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire for the visit of Liverpool on Monday.

Ten Hag made four changes in all with Luke Shaw and Fred also dropping out for Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga.

Casemiro is in attendance at Old Trafford ahead of formalising his move from Real Madrid, but the Brazil midfielder was not registered in time to make his debut.

Ronaldo started on the bench but didn’t evade attention when he wandered over to Sky’s Monday Night Football crew pitchside during his warm-up. 

Ronaldo embraced former team-mate Gary Neville and then completely blanked Jamie Carragher on his way to Roy Keane, with whom he shared a brief conversation, some of which was picked up on the microphone in Keane’s hands. 

Keane chided him about being on the bench, telling him to get back into the team, as Ronaldo ignored presenter’s David Jones’ request for an interview. Keane bid farewell to his former team-mate by saying, “Good to see ya Ronaldo, take it easy.”

With reporting by AFP 

