Hat-trick for Ronaldo as Portugal hammer Luxembourg and Serbia defeat Azerbaijan

CRISTIANO RONALDO FIRED a hat-trick as Portugal thrashed Luxembourg 5-0 in Group A of the World Cup qualifiers.

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Palhinha also scored for Portugal after two early penalties for Ronaldo had put them in pole position.

The third goal arrived for Ronaldo in the 87th minute to round off their success with the result leaving them second in Ireland’s group, a point behind leaders Serbia but with a game in hand.

Serbia won 3-1 in Belgrade tonight against Azerbaijan. Dusan Vlahovic put them ahead with a 38th minute penalt but Emin Makhmudov levelled it for Azerbaijan in first-half injury time.

Vlahovic restored Serbia’s lead in the 53rd minute before their victory was rounded off by the third goal that arrived in the 83rd minute courtesy of Dusan Tadic.

World Cup Qualifiers Group A Results

Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg

Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan