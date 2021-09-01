Gavin Bazunu's brilliant penalty save for Ireland denies Ronaldo a record-breaking goal

IRELAND GOALKEEPER GAVIN Bazunu has emerged as an early star with his penalty save from Ronaldo in tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

Gavin Bazunu celebrates after making a save. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

As the Portuguese great chased the goal that would see him set a new international record, he was denied in the 15th minute when Bazunu made this brilliant stop to his right at the Estadio Algarve.