Gavin Bazunu's brilliant penalty save for Ireland denies Ronaldo a record-breaking goal

IRELAND GOALKEEPER GAVIN Bazunu has emerged as an early star with his penalty save from Ronaldo in tonight’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal.
As the Portuguese great chased the goal that would see him set a new international record, he was denied in the 15th minute when Bazunu made this brilliant stop to his right at the Estadio Algarve.
🇵🇹 0-0 🇮🇪— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 1, 2021
15' Gavin Bazunu saves Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty to deny the Portuguese captain a world-record international goal!
📱 Updates: https://t.co/GOIoYrakdy
📺 Watch: https://t.co/2W5kFtUgZE
📻 Listen: https://t.co/QHSJNYlfx8#PORIRL #WorldCup2022 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/I8g1DBP79k
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (2)