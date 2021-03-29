BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Monday 29 March 2021
Advertisement

Pandemic blamed for lack of VAR in World Cup qualifiers after Ronaldo fury

Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner for Portugal in Belgrade.

By AFP Monday 29 Mar 2021, 3:43 PM
55 minutes ago 882 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5395026
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.
Image: Darko Vojinovic
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.
Image: Darko Vojinovic

UEFA HAS SAID the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic meant plans to use VAR in the European 2022 World Cup qualifiers had to be abandoned after a weekend in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger at being denied a late winner for Portugal against Serbia highlighted the lack of technology to help officials.

“In 2019, UEFA had proposed to FIFA the implementation of VAR in the current World Cup qualifiers. The impact of the pandemic on operational and logistical capabilities led UEFA to delay the implementation of VAR in the Europa League group phase as well as to withdraw the proposal to implement VAR in the 2022 European qualifiers,” UEFA said in a statement.

Video assistant referees are now set to come into the Europa League group stage as of next season.

“VAR was also not in use in the UEFA Nations League group stage in the autumn of 2020 and has therefore to-date never been used in UEFA national team qualifying group stage matches,” European football’s governing body added.

It follows several moments of controversy since the start of qualifying last week for the Qatar World Cup, with the Ronaldo flashpoint casting a light on the lack of any goal-line technology (GLT).

Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner for Portugal in Belgrade as footage appeared to show the ball had crossed the line before Serbia defender Stefan Mitrovic could clear.

The Portugal captain was booked for protesting by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie as play was waved on and the game finished in a 2-2 draw. Ronaldo threw away his captain’s armband in disgust at full-time.

“I always give and will give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed,” Ronaldo later posted on Instagram.

Portuguese sports daily A Bola on Monday published an interview with Makkelie in which the official said he had apologised to coach Fernando Santos and the Portugal team.

Elsewhere Spain defender Inigo Martinez claimed that a penalty given against his side in a 1-1 draw with Greece would not have been awarded had video assistant referees been available, while Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny felt they were denied a spot-kick in their defeat by Serbia.

“How can there not be VAR? There is for some matches and not for others. I don’t understand how. There’s nothing we can do about that now,” Kenny told Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

VAR and goal-line technology are used in leading European leagues as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

FIFA introduced GLT at the 2014 World Cup and VAR in 2018 in Russia, and its regulations for the 2022 qualifiers do make it possible for video assistant referees and goal-line technology to be introduced.

European World Cup qualifying action continues this week with matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie