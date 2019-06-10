This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronaldo refuses to answer Ballon d’Or questions after Nations League triumph

The Juventus forward would not be drawn into debate over the award when pressed by reporters.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Jun 2019, 6:24 PM
55 minutes ago 2,421 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4676393
Ronaldo helped Portugal secure a triumph in the inaugural Nations League.
Ronaldo helped Portugal secure a triumph in the inaugural Nations League.
Ronaldo helped Portugal secure a triumph in the inaugural Nations League.

CRISTIANO RONALDO REFUSED to answer whether Portugal’s victory over the Netherlands will aid his chances of reclaiming the Ballon d’Or.

The Portugal star and his rival Lionel Messi had won every Ballon d’Or for a decade until Luka Modric broke up that dominance with his victory in 2018.

It is expected Messi’s standout season will return him to the forefront of the conversation in 2019, and the Barcelona star will have an opportunity to pad his resume when Argentina take part in the Copa America this summer.

There also appears to be a new challenger in the form of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who helped guide the club to their sixth Champions League title. a narrow miss of their first-ever Premier League title despite posting the third highest point total in the competition’s history, as well as helping the Netherlands to the Nations League final.

However, Ronaldo may have made an argument of his own after helping Juventus to yet another Serie A title, while his hat-trick against Switzerland in the Nations League semi-final proved instrumental in his nation’s quest for their latest major trophy.

And with Ronaldo’s Portugal getting the better of Van Dijk’s Netherlands 1-0 in the final thanks to Goncalo Guedes’ 60th minute winner, there is some question whether the forward has vaulted himself back into the conversation.

But Ronaldo did not wish to discuss that in the mixed zone following the victory.

When asked if the Portugal’s victory takes him closer to a sixth Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo answered: “The goal for the match was to win and to play well.”

Ronaldo continued to be pressed as he left the mixed zone, but when once again asked about the award, told reporters: “No, I will not speak about the Ballon d’Or.”

The Nations League victory was a second triumph for Ronaldo on the international stage, following Portugal’s 2016 win in the European Championships.

Ronaldo scored three goals in seven games at that tournament in France, though he missed most of the extra-time win over the hosts in the final after going down with injury in the first half.

He also took part in Portugal’s run to the 2004 Euro finals, scoring two goals in six games, though the nation was defeated by Greece in the final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie