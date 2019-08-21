This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 21 August, 2019
'I can also play up to 40 or 41,' says Ronaldo as he keeps future prospects vague

The 34-year-old’s contract at Juventus runs until 2022.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 8:46 AM
34 minutes ago 871 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4775827
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo

JUVENTUS AND PORTUGAL star Cristiano Ronaldo says he is uncertain when he will retire, saying it could be as soon as next year or he could play into his 40s.

Ronaldo, 34, has scored 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions with Juve and helped the Italian giants win another Serie A title in 2018-19.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was asked about the end of the road in an interview with TVI yesterday.

“I don’t think about that,” he said.

“Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

“I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it.”

Along with numerous individual honours, Ronaldo has won a record five Champions League titles (four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United), three Premier League crowns and two LaLiga trophies. He is keen to continue setting landmarks

“Are there any soccer players who have more records than me?” he asked rhetorically, “I don’t think there are any footballers who have more records than me.”

Ronaldo’s Juventus begin their Serie A campaign with a trip to Parma on Saturday.

The42 Team

