Ronaldo won't miss World Cup games despite Ireland red card

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS set to be available for the start of Portugal’s World Cup campaign despite his red card against the Republic of Ireland.

A Fifa disciplinary committee has imposed a three-match ban, but the final two games are suspended for one year, provided there is no similar infringement during the probation period.

He has already served the one-match suspension in Portugal’s final qualifier against Armenia.

Ronaldo was shown a red card after appearing to swing an elbow at Ireland defender Dara O’Shea during a World Cup qualifier earlier this month.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez defended his skipper after the match, saying: “The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games — I think that just deserves credit — and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.

“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender…

“I think the action looks worse than what it actually is. I don’t think it’s

an elbow, I think it’s a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like

an elbow. But we accept it.”

Fifa’s disciplinary code states that violent conduct should lead to a suspension of

at least three matches, as should any offence of assault, including “elbowing,

punching, kicking, biting, spitting at or hitting an opponent”.

Ronaldo, 40, confirmed earlier this month that next year’s World Cup would “definitely” be his last.

The suspension is subject to an appeal to the Fifa appeal committee.