GONCALO RAMOS scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup as Portugal powered into the quarter-finals with a one-sided 6-1 mauling of Switzerland tonight

The 21-year-old Ramos, named in the starting line-up ahead of veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo, struck in the 17th, 51st and 67th minutes as Portugal surged into a commanding lead against the Swiss.

More to follow