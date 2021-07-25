Membership : Access or Sign Up
No medal race for Irish pair Byrne and Doyle as they finish last in semi-final

The Irish pair were tipped as medal contenders in Tokyo.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 25 Jul 2021, 4:58 AM
Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Irish men’s doubles Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle on the water this morning, as they finished sixth and last in their semi-final and missed out on a place in the medal race next Wednesday. 

The duo were tipped as a medal contender at these Games given they finished second at the 2019 World Championships, but this semi-final performance caps off an underperformance in Tokyo. 

They needed a repechage yesterday to make this semi-final having missed out on automatic qualification from their Heat, and the added exertions perhaps had an impact on today’s semi-final, with the Irish crew never in contention for the top-three finish needed to qualify. 

They finished sixth in a time of 6:49.06, almost 30 seconds behind winners France. 

The French duo progress with Great Britain and Poland to the medal race, with the Irish pair heading to a ‘B’ final, which will be of little consolation. 

Results 

1. FRANCE 6:20.45

2. GREAT BRITAIN 6:22.95

3. POLAND 6:24.50 

4. NEW ZEALAND 6:26.08 

5. GERMANY 6:38. 41

6. IRELAND 6:49.06

