Ireland international Ronan Curtis joins Wimbledon until end of season

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Ronan Curtis has joined English League Two club Wimbledon until the end of the season.

The seven-time-capped attacker has technically been a free agent since the summer, but he remained at his former club Portsmouth until December as he completed a 10-month rehab from a cruciate-ligament injury.

Curtis scored 57 goals and laid on 42 more across 226 appearances for Portsmouth, becoming a fan favourite over five seasons at Fratton Park.

The 27-year-old won an EFL Trophy with Pompey during his first season, 2018/19, after joining from Derry City for a fee in the region of €115,000.

He was last capped by Ireland in the summer of 2021.

“It feels amazing to be here,” said Curtis upon putting pen to paper with his new club. “I have to pay my respects to Wimbledon for letting me come in and get back fit. It’s a lovely stadium and we have a great bunch of lads here. There’s good players that can give me the ball, I thrive on my goals and assists.

“The message is plain and simple. I need to go and express myself, do what I do best, score goals and set up goals. Hopefully we can get in the play-offs and see what happens. I’m here to be a team player.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson added: “Ronan has been training with us for a number of weeks, building his fitness up after sustaining an injury. He’s been really impressive, he’s getting stronger, he’s getting fitter and we’ve seen his obvious quality.

“He’s played at a much higher level for the majority of his career, he’s a full international. He’s been with us and can see what we’re trying to do.

“He’s excited about being a part of it, so it’s a deal which suits all parties. It’s short-term until the end of the season. We’ll see what happens beyond that. We feel like he can come in and help us.”