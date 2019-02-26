This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Curtis on score-sheet again to steer Portsmouth to Wembley final

The Irish international is heading to the Checkatrade Trophy final.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 1,758 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4514932
Ronan Curtis celebrates at full-time.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Ronan Curtis celebrates at full-time.
Ronan Curtis celebrates at full-time.
Image: EMPICS Sport

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Ronan Curtis was among the scorers in Portsmouth’s 3-0 win over Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final. 

Curtis sealed a comfortable Pompey win, having led through second-half goals from Gareth Evans and Oliver Hawkins. Those goals came within three minutes of each other; Curtis’ 13 minutes from time.

Curtis is enjoying a fine season at Fratton Park, with this his tenth goal of the season. 

Portsmouth will now return to a Wembley final for the first time since the 2010 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea, and will face either Bristol Rovers or Sunderland in the final on 31 March. 

The cup run comes during a period in which their league form has collapsed: having led the League One table, they are now fourth, ten points from the top and without a league win since New Year’s Day. 

