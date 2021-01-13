Ireland striker Ronan Curtis recovering following Covid-19 diagnosis

Curtis: 'No problems at all' following Covid positive (file photo).

Curtis: 'No problems at all' following Covid positive (file photo).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Ronan Curtis is recovering after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Curtis missed Portsmouth’s defeat against Bristol City in the FA Cup third round last weekend and was unavailable again last night as Kenny Jackett’s side lost 5-1 to Peterborough in the Football League Cup.

Pompey boss Jackett confirmed afterwards that Curtis returned a positive Covid test after developing symptoms of the virus.

The 24-year-old, who has scored eight goals this season, has also been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Fleetwood Town as Portsmouth look to continue their League One promotion push.

“He’s okay and feeling fine,” Jackett said on Tuesday night. “There are no problems at all.

“He certainly won’t be back for the weekend, with his isolation period taking him through to Sunday.

“We pulled him out before travelling to Bristol City because he was feeling rough and testing now becomes a regular occurrence, while we stress to our players that they need to remain diligent.”

