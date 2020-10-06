BE PART OF THE TEAM

Portsmouth's Ireland striker on the double on busy night of football across the water

There was plenty of Irish interest in the EFL trophy and Scottish League Cup.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 11:25 PM
peterborough-united-v-portsmouth-sky-bet-league-one-weston-homes-stadium Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis (file pic). Source: Kieran Cleeves

RONAN CURTIS WAS among the Irish interest in the EFL trophy tonight as the Boys In Green striker bagged a brace and helped Portsmouth into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

John Marquis opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Southend United, while Curtis added a goal in each half to seal the away victory at Roots Hall Stadium.

The London-born 24-year-old, who has won three senior Ireland caps since his debut in November 2018, sparkled for Pompey tonight, showing his class with two well-taken goals after being dropped from the team last time out. 

Elsewhere in the competition, Anthony Scully and former Ireland U21 Conor Wilkinson were on target in their respective clashes, helping Lincoln City and Leyton Orient to wins.

Ireland underage international Scully hit home in the 48th minute as Lincoln secured a 3-1 away win over Mansfield Town, and Wilkinson scored one of the two goals to help Leyton Orient past AFC Wimbledon.

Shane Flynn was on the losing side as Leicester City U21s were beaten 3-1 by Harrogate Town, though the 18-year-old Irish underage midfielder popped up with an assist. And Dominic Bernard did similarly as Forest Green Rovers saw off West Broms U21s, as did Ollie O’Neill though his Fulham U21 side were beaten 4-2 by Peterborough.

Kieran O’Hara started between the posts for Burton Albion and John Joe O’Toole was also in the XI, though they were beaten 4-2 by Cambridge United.

Padraig Amond’s Newport County also lost 5-0 to Norwich City U21 — for whom 18-year-old Andrew Omobamidele started and Dubliner Josh Giurgi came off the bench — on a night where plenty of Irish players saw action in the EFL trophy.

Meanwhile in the Scottish League Cup, Sean McGinty was on target as his Greenock Morton side drew 2-2 with Queen of the South; his effort a brilliant headed opener in the 18th minute.

And ex-Ireland U21 captain Aidy White played the full 90 as Hearts beat Inverness 1-0 on a busy night of action in the Scottish competition.

See full results from the EFL trophy here, and Scottish League Cup here.

