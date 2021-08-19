'You have to take your chance when it comes. This is ours. We have to grasp it'

RONAN FINN IS reminded of a photograph taken of him the morning after Shamrock Rovers beat Flora Tallinn in the second qualifying round of the Champions League 10 years ago.

Clutching a local paper from the Estonian capital which had a photograph of the then 22-year-old midfielder tackling an opponent, he is apparently grinning from ear to ear with teammates surrounding him in celebration.

“I’ve no recollection of that so that could have been alcohol related,” he laughs. “If I was doing it, I’ll have to trust you what I was doing. Hopefully we’ll have something to celebrate next week as well.”

A decade on and the young pup is now the captain, boasting a wealth of experience on this stage that includes appearances in the Europa League group stages from that historic 2011 season as well as with Dundalk five years later.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Now it’s the Europa Conference League that is within his sights as Rovers return to Tallinn for the first leg of their play-off tonight.

Success would be another milestone for the 33-year-old Dubliner to achieve in a career that he has no intention of letting flicker.

“This group, we’ve been building for the last three four years to get to this point, and there comes a stage where you’ve got to take your chance. This is an opportunity so we’ve got to grasp it,” Finn rallied.

“For us, it’s a great opportunity for the young boys in the squad – lads who were my age back then – to start their career in a similar pattern. For me as an elder, and other experienced players it’s an opportunity to go again.

I want to keep playing European football. It’s the highlight of your career. You’re playing against experienced internationals. You want to test yourself. For the opportunity for me to do it again, you take it with both hands.

“You know, these days, when you’re pushing on in your career….the younger lads may have more opportunities than me. I’m not ready to retire yet. I know it’s not a million miles away. I’ve got to make sure. For myself back then, I was younger and maybe didn’t realise how important it was. Now, I do.”

The Rovers of Michael O’Neill a decade ago – regimented, battle-hardened and with quality to match – is aesthetically much different to how Stephen Bradley has cultivated Rovers into a technically proficient and tactically fluid operation over the past five years.

Yet the core principles within the dressing room have remained. “You look around our dressing room and there’s European experience and international experience,” Finn explains.

The Rovers skipper on the ball against Tueta Durres last week. Source: Dejan Lopicic/INPHO

“The manager has built a squad that has been able to implement youth but also experienced pros that will help develop these players. It’s similar in traits, there’s a lot of winners in our team now similar to back then, and that’s a characteristic of a top team.

“I feel we have been building to this point over the last few years, steadily getting better and stronger but it’s not going to be an easy game and we have to understand that as Tallinn are a good, good side.

“We have to be positive and instil our own game plan and look to win it. We know what is on the line and what group stage football could bring to the club.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“As players, there is pressure on it. We know the fruits it can bring.”

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley watches on in Albania last week as Rory Gaffney takes possession. Source: Dejan Lopicic/INPHO

For Bradley, just three years his skipper’s senior, he is determined not to allow the stakes at play – an additional €3 million in prize money – detract from what he says will be the toughest test on their European run to date.

“I think they’re the best team we’ve played in Europe this season. I’d ranked them ahead of Slovan [Bratislava]. I think they’re a very, very good team, an exciting team that plays good football,” he explained.

They have a lot of energy in and out of possession with a lot of threats. I think it will be a very good tie over two legs.

“Europe looks after itself. You know it’s coming around and you get ready for the game. It’s exciting for everyone and if you can do well it’s brilliant for the club financially and for the country, the league. We know that from the three teams this season.

“But you’ve got to focus on your jobs. There’s no point in focussing on what could be, only focus on what’s in front of you. Can we do our jobs to the best of our ability?

“You can’t prime yourself for Europe because you don’t know what will be thrown up at you.”

Live tonight, Europa Conference League play-off, first leg: Flora Tallinn v Shamrock Rovers (Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player from 4.45pm).