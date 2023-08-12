Ronan Grimes wins silver at Para-Cycling Worlds

RONAN GRIMES HAS won a silver medal in the MC4 Road Race at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships.

The Athenry man set out in Dumfries this morning in a bid to retain the World Championships title he won in Canada last year. Grimes was second best in a two-up sprint for the win as French rider Kevin le Cuff took gold.

An early attack by Jozef Metelka was brought back to form a leading group of nine riders featuring the race favourites. Racing over six laps of the 15.6km circuit, the lead group extended their advantage with each lap.

A crash in the lead group in the fourth lap dwindled the group down to just six riders and on the final lap, Le Cuff attacked, and Grimes was the only rider in the lead group able to follow his wheel and the pair worked well together to extend their gap ensuring the win would be decided between the two of them.

Le Cuff outsprinted the Galway rider to take the win as Grimes added to the two bronze medals he won last week on track.

“It was a bit of a brutal race, the weather here a lot like home, very windy, rain all day,” Grimes said.

“Very aggressive race, it split up early on and then coming into the last lap myself and the French rider got away. So it was the two of us up for the sprint and you know in fairness he’s a very strong rider, very strong sprint and I really have to be happy with second place today.”

On Thursday, Grimes competed in the time trial where he finished in sixth place.

“I was kind of a bit shocked with how far back I was in the time trial a couple of days ago but it just goes to show the standard that everyone I think in that top 10 is capable of winning any of these races on any day and I think to put in a good ride two days later, I’m really happy with that.”

