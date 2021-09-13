Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 13 September 2021
Advertisement

Ronan keen to emulate team-mate McGrath by earning Ireland call-up

The Wolves loanee made his debut for St Mirren in Saturday’s game against Dundee United.

By Paul Dollery Monday 13 Sep 2021, 6:19 PM
7 minutes ago 108 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5548287
Irish midfielders Connor Ronan and Jamie McGrath are now team-mates at Scottish Premiership club St Mirren.
Image: INPHO/PA
Irish midfielders Connor Ronan and Jamie McGrath are now team-mates at Scottish Premiership club St Mirren.
Irish midfielders Connor Ronan and Jamie McGrath are now team-mates at Scottish Premiership club St Mirren.
Image: INPHO/PA

JAMIE MCGRATH’S INTERNATIONAL breakthrough helped to convince Connor Ronan to spend the season with St Mirren.

Ronan has joined McGrath at the Scottish Premiership club after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan for the sixth time since 2018.

The 23-year-old made his St Mirren debut on Saturday, with former Republic of Ireland international Jim Goodwin selecting him in his starting line-up for a goalless draw with Dundee United.

It was Ronan’s first outing since May, when he sustained a broken metatarsal while playing for Swiss club Grasshoppers. He also previously spent time on loan at Portsmouth, Walsall, Blackpool and Slovakian club Dunajska Streda.

Now that he has returned to action, the talented midfielder hopes to emulate new team-mate McGrath by earning a first senior Ireland call-up.

After making his debut for the Boys in Green in June’s friendly against Andorra, McGrath featured again in the recent World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Serbia.

“I’ve had a few spells in League One and abroad, and coming back from the injury it was touch-and-go whether I’d be fit enough to get out again before the deadline,” Ronan told the Daily Record of his move to Paisley.

“The gaffer [Jim Goodwin] had been in touch with me throughout the window, checking how I was and to see if the deal would be on if I was fit, so that was a positive sign.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There were a few English clubs but there was only one club interested throughout the window, nailed on, they wanted me to come. That was the most positive thing and helped me make my mind up. Thankfully we got there just in time.

“You see Jamie McGrath getting into the Irish team from playing week in, week out, which is another factor for me in coming here. That’s one of my goals too, to get into the Irish set-up, so the exposure here will hopefully be good for me too.”

Ronan impressed for Ireland during his time as a member of the U21 side, with the English-born playmaker earning nine caps under current senior boss Stephen Kenny.

Despite not experiencing first-team football with Wolves since October 2017, he was rewarded last year with a new contract that runs until the summer of 2024.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie