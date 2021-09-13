Ronan keen to emulate team-mate McGrath by earning Ireland call-up

JAMIE MCGRATH’S INTERNATIONAL breakthrough helped to convince Connor Ronan to spend the season with St Mirren.

Ronan has joined McGrath at the Scottish Premiership club after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan for the sixth time since 2018.

The 23-year-old made his St Mirren debut on Saturday, with former Republic of Ireland international Jim Goodwin selecting him in his starting line-up for a goalless draw with Dundee United.

It was Ronan’s first outing since May, when he sustained a broken metatarsal while playing for Swiss club Grasshoppers. He also previously spent time on loan at Portsmouth, Walsall, Blackpool and Slovakian club Dunajska Streda.

Now that he has returned to action, the talented midfielder hopes to emulate new team-mate McGrath by earning a first senior Ireland call-up.

After making his debut for the Boys in Green in June’s friendly against Andorra, McGrath featured again in the recent World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Serbia.

“I’ve had a few spells in League One and abroad, and coming back from the injury it was touch-and-go whether I’d be fit enough to get out again before the deadline,” Ronan told the Daily Record of his move to Paisley.

“The gaffer [Jim Goodwin] had been in touch with me throughout the window, checking how I was and to see if the deal would be on if I was fit, so that was a positive sign.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“There were a few English clubs but there was only one club interested throughout the window, nailed on, they wanted me to come. That was the most positive thing and helped me make my mind up. Thankfully we got there just in time.

“You see Jamie McGrath getting into the Irish team from playing week in, week out, which is another factor for me in coming here. That’s one of my goals too, to get into the Irish set-up, so the exposure here will hopefully be good for me too.”

Ronan impressed for Ireland during his time as a member of the U21 side, with the English-born playmaker earning nine caps under current senior boss Stephen Kenny.

Despite not experiencing first-team football with Wolves since October 2017, he was rewarded last year with a new contract that runs until the summer of 2024.