'Ronan has been brilliant all season for Leinster and Ireland - tonight was unbelievable'

JAMES RYAN DELIVERED a glowing end-of-season report for Ronan Kelleher this evening after the Ireland hooker wrote his name into the history books with a record-equalling four tries in the one game.

Prior to this evening’s game against the USA, only three Irish players had ever achieved this feat: Brian Robinson, Keith Wood and Denis Hickie. Kelleher, the young Leinster hooker, has found himself in good company.

“Ronan has been brilliant for Leinster and Ireland this season; he has really stepped up as a big player for province and country,” said Ryan. “He has been great the last couple of weeks, his game has really come on. What he did tonight was unbelievable.”

When asked if Kelleher was frustrated not to be left on the pitch to see if he could get a record breaking fifth try, head coach, Andy Farrell, replied: “Not at all. He was delighted with his night’s work. Dave Heffernan has been waiting for his chance. It is about the squad.”

Right now, Ireland’s squad has never looked deeper, considering that tonight’s thumping win was achieved without the seven Lions, without the rested sextet of Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Peter O’Mahony and Jacob Stockdale and that’s before we mention Andrew Porter, Simon Zebo, Garry Ringrose or Chris Farrell.

“We have a great group of lads,” said Ryan. “The national group has grown. A number of new players have been given a chance and it has put us in good stead for next season.

“A number of guys have got a taste now for international rugby. They will get a taste for what this is all about and they will go back to their provinces in a good place. Going forward, competition for the Ireland XV and the 23-man squad will be massive.

“Younger players, Hugo (Keenan), Joey (Carbery) and Caelan (Doris) have become more actively involved in the bigger picture in terms of how the team is going. They have made my job easier over the last couple of weeks.”

Doris has joined the leadership group. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The US also made his job easier tonight too and afterwards their coach, Gary Gold, didn’t shy away from criticising his side’s performance.

“We just were not good enough today; we were taught a lesson. It was a completely unacceptable performance,” said Gold.

“We were taught a proper lesson. We will grow.”

Asked how Ireland compared to England, Gold replied: “Our performance and application was completely different. When we fell behind on the scoreboard last week against England, it was not due to a lack of intensity but today we just lacked intensity. Ireland, in the beginning of today’s match, gave us more opportunities than England did last weekend. It wouldn’t be fair for me to compare England with Ireland.

“The difference this week was us. We were not as intense as we were in Twickenham.”