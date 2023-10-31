All-Ireland winning Tyrone defender McNamee announces inter-county retirement

RONAN McNAMEE HAS called time on his inter-county career with Tyrone.

The 2021 All-Ireland winner made his debut at senior level in 2012 and became one of the game’s fiercest defenders.

The Aghyaran man also earned an All Star for his performances during the 2019 season.

“[We] are so very proud of the many great performances that Ronan has given to Tyrone,” his club wrote on social media.

“He has represented our club superbly and the delight that he had in winning his All Star and All Ireland was reflected right across our club.”

October 31, 2023

As well as that national success two years ago, McNamee hangs up his boots with three Ulster titles to his name.