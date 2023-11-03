'My best version might be coaching with Andy Farrell with the Lions' - O'Gara

RONAN O’GARA SAYS that potentially teaming up with Andy Farrell as part of a coaching ticket for the British and Irish Lions team would be “extremely exciting.”

The La Rochelle head coach was responding to a comment made by former Ireland international Keith Wood, who has said that he would like to see the pair working together for the upcoming tour of Australia in 2025.

Speaking on OTB AM, O’Gara stressed that he remains committed to staying in charge of the Top14 outfit, but believes that linking up with the Lions alongside the current Ireland head coach could be a possibility.

Advertisement

“It depends on the role you’re offered,” he explained.

🗣 'Maybe my best version would be coaching with Andy Farrell at the Lions' | 🤔



☘ Ronan O'Gara responds to Keith Wood's shout for an Irish coaching dream team for the Lions tour in 2025. pic.twitter.com/2iP1UPd31A — Off The Ball (@offtheball) November 3, 2023

“If you’re the head coach, you have to take a year’s sabbatical so that obviously wouldn’t work because of my commitment to La Rochelle. But if there was a potential opening, I’m sure the bosses here, depending on my willingness to show interest in it, would be very open to trying to see me in my best version.

“My best version might be coaching with Andy Farrell with the Lions. That would be extremely exciting. I don’t think reasonable people would put a stop to that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!