O'Gara teaming up with Scott Robertson to coach Barbarians against All Blacks XV

Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson during their time at Crusaders.

Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson during their time at Crusaders.

RONAN O’GARA will be reunited with Scott Robertson to coach the Barbarians in their clash against an All Blacks XV later this year.

International rugby union is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the first time on Sunday, 13 November.

Ireland and Munster legend O’Gara, who led La Rochelle to the Heineken Champions Cup last season, will be joined by former New Zealand flanker Robertson for the Killik Cup.

Advertisement

They previously worked together at Crusaders, winning back-to-back Super Rugby championships in 2018 and 2019.

“I am honoured to be coaching the Barbarians this autumn as we take on the All Blacks XV,” O’Gara said.

It will be a dynamite coaching team and I’m very much looking forward to reuniting with Ray after my time with him at Crusaders. It is always great to join forces with world-class coaches like him and to do so for this world-famous club will be an unforgettable experience.

“We’re going to put our heads together in the coming months and devise a squad of exciting talent who will light up the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and bring the Barbarians’ style of play to life against the All Blacks XV.”

Robertson added: “Rugby throws you great opportunities and coaching the Baabaas has to be one of the best there is. I am proud to help the incredible club and add to its history.”

BIG NEWS 📰



Shuffle up and make room for not one but TWO world class coaches 🤩🤩



Ronan O’Gara & Scott Robertson will take the helm for our match v @AllBlacks XV 🇳🇿 💪 #Baabaas #rugby #KillikCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/a9pHrVbEqM — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) July 21, 2022

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!