Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 21 July 2022
Advertisement

O'Gara teaming up with Scott Robertson to coach Barbarians against All Blacks XV

The Killik Cup is scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 13 November.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,158 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5822709
Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson during their time at Crusaders.
Image: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO
Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson during their time at Crusaders.
Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson during their time at Crusaders.
Image: Photosport/John Davidson/INPHO

RONAN O’GARA will be reunited with Scott Robertson to coach the Barbarians in their clash against an All Blacks XV later this year. 

International rugby union is set to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the first time on Sunday, 13 November. 

Ireland and Munster legend O’Gara, who led La Rochelle to the Heineken Champions Cup last season, will be joined by former New Zealand flanker Robertson for the Killik Cup.  

They previously worked together at Crusaders, winning back-to-back Super Rugby championships in 2018 and 2019.  

“I am honoured to be coaching the Barbarians this autumn as we take on the All Blacks XV,” O’Gara said.

It will be a dynamite coaching team and I’m very much looking forward to reuniting with Ray after my time with him at Crusaders. It is always great to join forces with world-class coaches like him and to do so for this world-famous club will be an unforgettable experience.

“We’re going to put our heads together in the coming months and devise a squad of exciting talent who will light up the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and bring the Barbarians’ style of play to life against the All Blacks XV.”

Robertson added: “Rugby throws you great opportunities and coaching the Baabaas has to be one of the best there is. I am proud to help the incredible club and add to its history.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie