Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
O'Gara ‘ready to sign’ with Les Bleus for World Cup — French report

The former Munster man’s contract with the Crusaders expires this summer.

By Gavan Casey Monday 25 Mar 2019, 11:03 AM
24 minutes ago 1,299 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4559294
Ronan O'Gara could join France on a 'freelance' basis at the end of the Super Rugby season, per Midi-Olympique.
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO
Ronan O'Gara could join France on a 'freelance' basis at the end of the Super Rugby season, per Midi-Olympique.
Ronan O'Gara could join France on a 'freelance' basis at the end of the Super Rugby season, per Midi-Olympique.
Image: Photosport/Andrew Cornaga/INPHO

RONAN O’GARA IS close to landing a defensive coaching role with France for the Rugby World Cup, according to a report in Midi-Olympique.

The former Ireland out-half’s contract with Super Rugby powerhouses the Crusaders expires at the end of this season, and the French rugby publication claims O’Gara has already spoken on several occasions with both FFR chief Bernard Laporte and France head coach Jacques Brunel about a prospective ‘freelance’ job with Les Bleus.

In his most recent Irish Examiner column, O’Gara denied having been contacted by the FFR. Midi-Olympique, however, report that the Cork man is “ready to land as soon as possible with the XV of France” after the conclusion of the Crusaders’ current campaign.

The French paper suggests that O’Gara would work with France during the World Cup only, “without asking for more”.

O’Gara would potentially fulfill his duties alongside current France defence coach Jean-Marc Bédérède, who would remain part of the staff.

2F1030F9-407B-40AE-853C-C5EC3538B091

Speaking on Off The Ball this morning, O’Gara’s former Munster and Ireland team-mate Alan Quinlan stated his belief that the acquisition of ‘ROG’ would provide a “big boost” for the French ahead of the big one this autumn.

“I’m not sure how France will go at the World Cup — French rugby is crazy — but I think it would be a fantastic opportunity for him,” said the former back row.

I can’t break any sort of protocol — he’ll kill me. Look, it’s quite open in France now that they have made contact.

“I think to bring someone like him in would be a big boost.

“I think his stock has risen so much in France and that’s coming from the players, there are a number of players in the French squad and Bernard Laporte would have spoken to them, like the move to New Zealand when they spoke to Dan Carter. If Dan Carter endorses you…

“I’ve said this before but I’d love to see him as part of Andy Farrell’s coaching ticket going forward.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

