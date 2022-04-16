Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle roll on to quarter-final clash with Montpellier

Another win over Bordeaux saw La Rochelle through from the Round of 16.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 4,135 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740350
O'Gara's men march on into the quarter-finals [file photo].
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
O'Gara's men march on into the quarter-finals [file photo].
O'Gara's men march on into the quarter-finals [file photo].
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

La Rochelle 31 (62)

Bordeaux 23 (36)

RONAN O’GARA’S LA Rochelle confirmed their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 31-23 win over Bordeaux in the second leg of their Round of 16 match-up.

O’Gara’s men will face Top 14 rivals Montpellier at home in the next round as they look to work their way back into the Champions Cup final, where they lost to Toulouse last season.

La Rochelle, whose forwards coach is Donnacha Ryan, carried an 18-point advantage into this afternoon’s second leg at their Stade Marcel Deflandre and were able to power past Bordeaux.

They were helped by a 27th minute red card for Bordeaux’s Ma’ama Vaipulu for an off-the-ball hit on La Rochelle centre Jonathan Danty, although the visitors led the game 6-3 at half-time after two penalties from Maxime Lucu.

However, the home side started strongly in the second half as out-half Ihaia West scored a very sharp try and converted it himself, adding to his first-half penalty for a 10-6 advantage.

a-view-of-a-scrum La Rochelle were too strong for Bordeaux again. Source: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO

Number eight Grégory Alldritt added a second try soon after as La Rochelle took control, with West converting again.

Bordeaux struck back through Gatien Massé but O’Gara’s side continued to pile on the points as scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow was next to cross, West’s extras taking them to 24-13 on the scoreboard.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The powerful Levani Botia dotted down their fourth try on the end of a clever Kerr-Barlow grubber kick.

La Rochelle were reduced to 14 players for the closing five minutes as replacement Jules Plisson was sin-binned for a high tackle soon after coming on for West, allowing Bordeaux to finish with a consolation try from Federico Mori.

With Bordeaux missing a handful of key players, La Rochelle were clearly the better team over the two legs and now move on to face Montpellier in the quarter-finals.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie