ROG, Ryan, and Dillane look to pile more pain onto Ulster

WITH THE SUN setting cosily behind Tour Saint-Nicolas, one of the three medieval towers that guard the port of La Rochelle, there was a great sense of tranquility around the French town yesterday evening.

Today, we will get the see and hear the wilder side of La Rochelle as the locals pack out the Stade Marcel-Deflandre for their side’s Champions Cup clash with an Ulster team in dire need of some positivity [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].

This is rugby country. This clash with Ulster is the 76th consecutive sell-out of the Marcel-Deflandre. Even if the capacity is 16,000, that’s some going. The population of La Rochelle is only 75,000 and it looked like most of them turned out for the homecoming last season when Ronan O’Gara’s side returned with the Champions Cup. None of the other sporting outfits in the town are anywhere near the rugby team’s level. Big fish in a small and lovely pond. These people are proud of their club.

Stade Rochelais, to give its official name, has four different supporters’ clubs, including the aptly named ‘Convicts of Stade Rochelais.’ This club is their life. La Rochelle’s supporters bear strong similarities to the Red Army of Munster and the fanatics of Clermont.

Even a few hours here is enough to appreciate why O’Gara has made this area his home. He lives with his family on the beautiful Île de Ré, an island just off the coast that attracts the great and good of France for their holidays, as well as an increasing number of tourists from abroad.

James Crombie / INPHO Donnacha Ryan is O'Gara's forwards coach. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Life is good off the pitch and La Rochelle have created a compelling story on it. They were only promoted up from the second division Pro D2 in 2014 but are now one of the best clubs in the sport, last season’s Champions Cup success underlining that. They have yet to win a Top 14 title but it feels like a matter of time in that regard.

O’Gara is in his second season as the main man with les Maritimes – that club nickname a nod to the town’s history as a centre of fishing and trade. Having previously worked under director of rugby Jono Gibbes, O’Gara led the club to European glory at the first time of asking last season. The fans adore him, as demonstrated when they chanted his name after he was handed a 10-game Top 14 sideline ban for his behaviour regarding match officials. His competitive streak certainly hasn’t faded.

Having had his first recruitment cycle as head coach, the La Rochelle squad has more of O’Gara’s stamp on it now. He brought in Antoine Hastoy at out-half and has been rewarded with steady, calm performances from the 25-year-old.

Teddy Thomas, who O’Gara knew from his days as an assistant coach with Racing, came on board last summer and will pose a great threat to Ulster. Clever midfielder UJ Seuteni, gigantic tighthead Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel, and explosive loosehead Thierry Paiva – all ROG signings who start today.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ultan Dillane starts today. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The hosts are missing some highly influential figures though, with hooker Pierre Bourgarit, France tighthead Uini Atonio and centre Jonathan Danty, and the mammoth lock Will Skelton among those absent. O’Gara has worked to build a deeper squad, which is needed for the slog that is the Top 14.

One of his most interesting signings last summer was Ireland international Ultan Dillane, who gets a chance here to show that he’s more than an impact sub. The former Connacht makes his seventh start of the season in the second row. Of course, his forwards coach is another former Ireland international lock, Donnacha Ryan.

The ex-Munster man is only in his second season as a professional coach but his pack have been delivering impressive performances to help the club to their current position of third in the Top 14, five points off the top two – their target as it would ensure a semi-final spot.

Last weekend, La Rochelle beat Toulouse for the first time since O’Gara joined the club. The win was founded on the might of the forwards, who monstered the Toulouse scrum, earning five penalties and two free-kicks in that area. Ulster will need to be muscular.

There is one more Irish connection in the La Rochelle set-up, with the Waterford-born Ike Anagu set to play for the Ireland U20s in the upcoming Six Nations. Anagu and his family moved to South Africa when he was young, he became a schoolboy rugby star, was spotted by La Rochelle, and signed for their espoirs. One to watch.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ike Anagu is playing with the Ireland U20s. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Whatever about the future, La Rochelle are in good shape right now. That’s why the Ulster fans have travelled in hope more than belief. There would be no better place for Dan McFarland’s side to turn their misfortunes around than this scenic place, but it’s difficult to argue with La Rochelle’s position as 16-point favourites.

Despite their two defeats so far in Europe amidst this miserable run, Ulster aren’t completely dead and buried in this competition just yet. With the format including a round-of-16, there is still some hope. A big shock win today would certainly arrest their slide, with McFarland sending out a much-changed team in the hope of pulling off something special.

La Rochelle look like they’re in a good place, though, and their home is a special place. The Marcel-Deflandre will be bouncing again as O’Gara, Ryan, and Dillane look to play their part in adding to Ulster’s pain.

Stade Rochelais:

15. Brice Dulin

14. Teddy Thomas

13. UJ Seuteni

12. Jules Favre

11. Pierre Boudehent

10. Antoine Hastoy

9. Thomas Berjon 1. Thierry Paiva

2. Samuel Lagrange

3. Georges Henri Colombe

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Rémi Picquette

6. Remi Bourdeau

7. Paul Boudehent

8. Grégory Alldritt (captain)

16. Quentin Lespiaucq Brettes

17. Reda Wardi

18. Joel Sclavi

19. Romain Sazy

20. Kyle Hatherell

21. Tawera Kerr-Barlow

22. Pierre Popelin

23. Raymond Rhule Replacements:

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Rob Lyttle

13. Stewart Moore

12. Luke Marshall

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Ian Madigan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Rob Herring,

3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Iain Henderson (captain)

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Andy Warwick

19. Harry Sheridan

20. David McCann

21. Michael McDonald

22. Billy Burns

23. Ethan McIlroy

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [Georgia].

