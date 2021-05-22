BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 22 May 2021
Advertisement

O'Gara: 'We've come a long way but there's no point in being second best'

The La Rochelle head coach said his team weren’t good enough to beat Toulouse.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 22 May 2021, 7:43 PM
7 minutes ago 408 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5445300
La Rochelle's Will Skelton.
La Rochelle's Will Skelton.
La Rochelle's Will Skelton.

RONAN O’GARA HAILED his La Rochelle players’ character after they pushed Toulouse all the way in the Champions Cup final despite losing Levani Botia to a first-half red card, but the former Ireland out-half couldn’t hide his disappointment at missing out on the European trophy.

Toulouse were 22-17 winners of a nervy encounter at Twickenham, with La Rochelle fighting an uphill battle following the red card to Botia for his dangerous high tackle on Maxime Médard in the 28th minute.

La Rochelle managed to push their way in front at half time but Toulouse finally scored the opening try of the game with 20 minutes remaining. O’Gara’s men gave them a real fright towards the end with a try of their own and had a couple of last-gasp penalty claims, but Ugo Mola’s side clung on to secure their fifth Champions Cup title.

“It’s tough but my gut reaction says I don’t think we were very accurate or disciplined, so we made it look tight at the end,” O’Gara told Virgin Media post-match.

“A few contentious decisions maybe but you’ve got to park that, we weren’t good enough on the day. 

“I thought we were a bit hesitant in the first 40 and missed a few kicks at goal, we didn’t take our opportunities and they were hanging on even though you would admire what we did with 14 men. Botia, the poor guy who got sent off, hadn’t trained [due to an ankle injury] and the timing was just a little bit off. It plays on my mind big time.

“It does [change the game] and just to keep them to one try… but we weren’t accurate with the ball and we needed to be better. It would have been a bit easier if we got dry conditions but it’s a bit of a learning curve. Today was all about winning and you look at a five points difference with 15 against 14, it’s disappointing.”

O’Gara felt La Rochelle could have had a penalty in the last minute of the game when Toulouse out-half Romain Ntamack was caught isolated but referee Luke Pearce didn’t award them a penalty.

jono-gibbes-with-ronan-ogara O'Gara watches on at Twickenham. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“I can’t wait to see the Ntamack against three, like it’s still an action part of the game. If he’s holding on the ground, it’s a penalty, maybe you can kick to touch and score from that.

“It’s not sour grapes, it’s just we weren’t accurate enough for the first 40. I’ll take my medicine but with the dark clouds, there’s also a lot of promise.”

Indeed, La Rochelle showed plenty of resilience despite the red card for Botia and it seems clear that they will European contenders again next season and beyond.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Damn right I’m proud of them, of course I am,” said O’Gara of his players. “We’ve come a long way but there’s no point in being second best.

“We’ve worked on the people. The player bit will come afterwards. You could see the character, it would have been easy to fold but we were the boys chomping at the bit at the end.

“There’s huge plusses. We’ve got a great Top 14 campaign but Europe is special, there’s no doubt about it. I love the competition, even today it was fantastic to be part of it.

“You wanted to have that killer instinct but there’s a lot of positives. With 14 men, it’s good but it wasn’t good enough to win.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie