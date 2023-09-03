'He didn't even have the class to apologise': ROG shoved by Clermont player in touchline scuffle

Canal+ Canal+

RONAN O’GARA WAS in the middle of another Top 14 controversy on Saturday night as he was shoved on the touchline by Clermont out-half Benjamin Urdapiletta.

ROG’s La Rochelle were edged out 11-10 at the Stade Marcel Michelin, but one of the main talking points after the low-scoring game was the touchline flashpoint in the second half.

With Clermont trailing 11-8 following Judicael Cancoriet’s first-half try, Urdapiletta was chasing a dropping ball when he collided with O’Gara in front of the La Rochelle dugout.

O’Gara, who had initially been standing over the line of his technical area, stepped back inside and turned his back as Urdapiletta jumped to attempt to catch the ball, and the two collided.

Urdapiletta — clearly frustrated by what he saw as a deliberate attempt to prevent a clean catch and hinder a quick restart — first shoved O’Gara in the back, and then again in the chest, prompting referee Luc Ramos to award a penalty against the out-half.

Canal+ Canal+

“I think he wanted to play quickly, but I was in my zone,” O’Gara said afterwards, as reported by L’Equipe.

“He pushed me twice, no? It’s bizarre.

“I’m not an angel either, but at the same time there is respect, and tonight I think we crossed the line.”

He added: “It’s just disappointing that he didn’t even have the class to apologise after the match or something like that.”