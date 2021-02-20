BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle move top in France

They scratched out a 16-11 home victory over Stade Francais on Saturday.

By AFP Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 7:06 PM
20 minutes ago 1,287 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5360912
Ronan O'Gara (file pic).
Image: David Davies
Ronan O'Gara (file pic).
Ronan O'Gara (file pic).
Image: David Davies

LA ROCHELLE scratched out a 16-11 home victory over Stade Francais on Saturday to move to the head of the Top 14 table.

La Rochelle — whose current head coach is Irish rugby legend Ronan O’Gara — took the lead with a try after just five minutes.

From a lineout, scrum-half Thomas Berjon burst through the Stade defence and raced 40 metres to score his first La Rochelle try.

Jules Plisson converted and added a penalty after 17 minutes, but the home team were unable to build on their strong start.

“We could have made it easier for ourselves,” said home captain Romain Sazy. “It was a pretty bitty match.”

Stade winger Telusa Veainu scored his team’s try from an interception in the 44th minute, but it went unconverted and La Rochelle kept the visitors at arm’s length for most of a lacklustre second half.

Penalties by Plisson and his replacement Ihaia West, sandwiched one by Nicolas Sanchez for the Parisians.

The visitors, who had allowed an average of almost 40 points in their last four away matches, at least stopped the bleeding. They also collected a small reward at the end.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

A series of scrums on the La Rochelle line after time had expired yielded only a penalty under the posts. But when Joris Segonds converted, he cut the losing margin to five points and earned Stade a losing bonus point.

La Rochelle drew level on points with second-placed Racing 92, who beat Castres on Friday. But they are only a point ahead of Toulouse, who visit Lyon later on Saturday.

“We are very satisfied to have taken the four points,” Sazy said. “We are still undefeated at home. We’re the only ones in the Top 14, and the objective was to remain so.”

The bonus point lifted Stade a place to seventh.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

 © – AFP, 2021

 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie