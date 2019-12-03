Kildare legend Sweeney takes charge of his club after knee injury ends playing days

Moorefield legend Ronan Sweeney. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AFTER CALLING TIME on his playing days last week, Kildare legend Ronan Sweeney has taken the reins as manager of his club, Moorefield.

“Moorefield GAA are delighted to announce club stalwart Ronan Sweeney as our new senior football manager,” the club tweeted last night.

“Ronan comes with a wealth of experience having previously worked with Waterford, Sligo and Kildare senior football teams.”

Recently, Sweeney worked as a selector in Cian O’Neill’s Kildare set-up, while he’s also coached the Déise (2013) and Sligo (2014 and 2015) under Niall Carew.

Injury forced ‘Roli’ to hang up his boots last week, bringing his glittering club career to a close. Sweeney ended his 14-year inter-county stint in 2013, but continued to star for his beloved Moorefield.

There, he won nine senior football championship crowns and two Leinster club titles. 39-year-old Sweeney was named Leinter Club Player of the Year in 2006, and landed a provincial honour with the Lilywhites in 2000, too.

After over 20 years with his club, a ruptured cruciate and extensive damage to the knee joint in October’s county final forced Sweeney to call it a day, and now, take his first steps into management.

He succeeds Ross Glavin, who steered Moorefield to two Kildare SFC’s and a Leinster club crown, at the helm after Sarsfields ended their reign this year.

Glavin, in turn, joins Jack O’Connor’s Kildare backroom team, while Sweeney will be joined by fellow Moorefield stalwarts Ian Lonergan and Patrick Murray as his selectors.

