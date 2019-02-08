Rondo's buzzer-beater lifts Lakers past Celtics

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Rondo's buzzer-beater lifts Lakers over Celtics

A last-gasp 20-foot effort beat the veteran guard’s former side.

By The42 Team Friday 8 Feb 2019, 8:21 AM
7 minutes ago 70 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4483086
Back in Boston: Rajon Rondo.

RAJON RONDO HAUNTED his former team after nailing a dramatic buzzer-beating shot to see the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-128 win at the Boston Celtics.

Former Celtics guard Rondo made a last-gasp 20-foot jumper to lift the Lakers to victory in Boston and snap the Celtics’ five-game winning streak on Thursday.

Rondo, who began his career in Boston, finished with 17 points, shooting seven of 11 from the field and three of four from three-point range. He also chipped in 10 assists. 

The Lakers were trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half, but they rallied with 42 third-quarter points. The Celtics came back in the fourth quarter to go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles. 

LeBron James helped the Lakers catch up to the Celtics in the final minute with an impressive save and ensuing three-pointer that tied the score at 124-apiece.

James finished with a triple-double, including a game-high 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Los Angeles set a franchise record by knocking down 22 three-pointers in the win.

Kyrie Irving had a team-high 24 points for Boston in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum added 22 points and Daniel Theis had 20 points off the bench.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Thursday’s results

Indiana Pacers 116-92 Los Angeles Clippers
Orlando Magic 122-112 Minnesota Timberwolves
Toronto Raptors 119-101 Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers 129-128 Boston Celtics
Oklahoma City Thunder 117-95 Memphis Grizzlies
Portland Trail Blazers 127-118 San Antonio Spurs

