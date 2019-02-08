Rondo's buzzer-beater lifts Lakers past Celtics

RAJON RONDO HAUNTED his former team after nailing a dramatic buzzer-beating shot to see the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-128 win at the Boston Celtics.

Former Celtics guard Rondo made a last-gasp 20-foot jumper to lift the Lakers to victory in Boston and snap the Celtics’ five-game winning streak on Thursday.

Rondo, who began his career in Boston, finished with 17 points, shooting seven of 11 from the field and three of four from three-point range. He also chipped in 10 assists.

The Lakers were trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half, but they rallied with 42 third-quarter points. The Celtics came back in the fourth quarter to go toe-to-toe with Los Angeles.

LeBron James helped the Lakers catch up to the Celtics in the final minute with an impressive save and ensuing three-pointer that tied the score at 124-apiece.

James finished with a triple-double, including a game-high 28 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Los Angeles set a franchise record by knocking down 22 three-pointers in the win.

Kyrie Irving had a team-high 24 points for Boston in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum added 22 points and Daniel Theis had 20 points off the bench.

Thursday’s results

Indiana Pacers 116-92 Los Angeles Clippers

Orlando Magic 122-112 Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors 119-101 Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers 129-128 Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-95 Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers 127-118 San Antonio Spurs