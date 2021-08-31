Everton sign Salomon Rondon on a free transfer

Membership : Access or Sign Up
By The42 Team Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 11:37 PM
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

EVERTON HAVE SIGNED Salomon Rondon from Chinese club Dalian Professional on a free transfer, with the Venezuelan striker putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the option for a third season.

Rondon has been brought to Goodison Park after Moise Kean left to join Juventus on a two-year loan deal.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez previously worked with Rondon at both Newcastle and Dalian.

The 31-year-old centre-forward has 83 senior caps to his name and a national team record 31 goals for his country.

Rondón told Everton’s club website: “I’m really glad to be back in the Premier League. It’s a competition I enjoyed playing in and where I felt the fans’ support in every game.

“Defending the colours of a club with a history as rich as Everton’s fills me with pride. I can’t wait to pull on the shirt and be reunited with Rafa Benítez, a coach who has changed the way I understand the game.

“I’m really grateful for the faith he’s shown in me.”

