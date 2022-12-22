Broncos' Super Bowl-winning running back Ronnie Hillman dies of cancer aged 31

SUPER BOWL-WINNING RUNNING back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of 31 after a battle with cancer, his family and former club the Denver Broncos announced on Thursday.

Hillman’s family said in a statement that the 2015 Super Bowl winner had “quietly and peacefully transitioned in the company of his family and close friends.”

Hillman was drafted by the Broncos out of San Diego State in 2012 and featured in the 2013 team which reached the Super Bowl, losing to the Seattle Seahawks.

The running back had his most successful season in 2015 when he rushed for 863 yards and seven touchdowns and he played in the Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

Joe Mahoney Hillman in action for the Broncos in 2016. Joe Mahoney

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman,” a Broncos statement read.

“A key contributor during the winningest four-year period in franchise history, Ronnie was part of two Super Bowl teams and led the Broncos in rushing during our Super Bowl 50 championship season.

“Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.

“Ronnie will be fondly remembered by our organisation, which extends its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Hillman family during this difficult time,” the club added.

After leaving Denver, Hillman played five games for the Minnesota Vikings and three games for the then San Diego Chargers in 2016.

– © AFP 2022