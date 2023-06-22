Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Ronnie Nolan, centre, with John Keogh, Liam Touhy, John Fullam and Frank O'Neill.
# LOI Legend
'Truly one of the all-time greats' - Shamrock Rovers pay tribute to late Ronnie Nolan
Hoops star played in 13 FAI Cup finals during his career.
522
0
1 hour ago

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE paid tribute to one of the club’s “all-time greats”. 

Ronnie Nolan, who won numerous honours with the Hoops, has passed away, aged 89. 

The robust half-back joined Rovers in 1952 from the famous Dublin schoolboy club Johnville and went on to win four league titles and six FAI Cups with the club.

He was also capped ten times by the Republic of Ireland, scoring two goals.

Nolan also had a spell as player and assistant manager at Bohemians, where he picked up another FAI Cup winners medal in 1970. He played in 13 FAI Cup finals during his career.

He was the recipient of Soccer Writers Ireland’s 2017 Special Merit award.

In a message of condolence, Shamrock Rovers said: “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Ronnie’s family, relatives and friends on their loss. Ronnie Nolan was truly one of the all-time greats.”

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     