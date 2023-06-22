'Truly one of the all-time greats' - Shamrock Rovers pay tribute to late Ronnie Nolan

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE paid tribute to one of the club’s “all-time greats”.

Ronnie Nolan, who won numerous honours with the Hoops, has passed away, aged 89.

Advertisement

The robust half-back joined Rovers in 1952 from the famous Dublin schoolboy club Johnville and went on to win four league titles and six FAI Cups with the club.

He was also capped ten times by the Republic of Ireland, scoring two goals.

Nolan also had a spell as player and assistant manager at Bohemians, where he picked up another FAI Cup winners medal in 1970. He played in 13 FAI Cup finals during his career.

Ronnie Nolan R.I.P.

The death has occurred of Ronnie Nolan (89), who undoubtedly ranks as one of the greatest ever players to have lined out for Shamrock Rovers. We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Ronnie’s family & friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anamhttps://t.co/QU0kJR7rg7 pic.twitter.com/SFMFwkVjLl — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) June 22, 2023

He was the recipient of Soccer Writers Ireland’s 2017 Special Merit award.

In a message of condolence, Shamrock Rovers said: “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Ronnie’s family, relatives and friends on their loss. Ronnie Nolan was truly one of the all-time greats.”