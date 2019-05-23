This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 23 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he 'probably' won't play in next year's World Championship

The five-time world champion claims he will only play ‘three or four’ low-key tournaments from now on.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 23 May 2019, 3:16 PM
16 minutes ago 297 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4648632
O'Sullivan during his loss to James Cahill at the Crucible.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
O'Sullivan during his loss to James Cahill at the Crucible.
O'Sullivan during his loss to James Cahill at the Crucible.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FIVE-TIME WORLD Champion Ronnie O’Sullivan claims he will no longer participate in major snooker tournaments.

Instead, he says in an interview with the Telegraph, he will avoid the glare of the media by playing ‘three or four’ low-key tournaments while the World Championship, Masters and UK Championship continue with him as a notable absentee.

The world number one, who crashed out to amateur James Cahill in the first round of this year’s World Championship, says the sport’s marquee tournament is not worth the hassle it brings him.

“I’ve won it five times. It ain’t worth the blood, sweat and tears to me now. That tournament? Probably not for me any more,” O’Sullivan said after outlining a drastic cut he could make to his schedule.

“This year I played 11 tournaments; next year I’m only going to have to play three…  maybe three or four tournaments a year. Low-key ones, where there is no media and no press. So I will miss the Masters, I will miss the World Championship and I will miss the UK [Championship].

I don’t even want to play in the World Championship – all the press and media they want you to do. I’m not here for that. It’s alright for young kids…”

The 43-year-old added in his interview that he, in fact, did still want to play. But that his dealings with governing bodies have soured to create a “broken marriage”.

“They don’t like me, I don’t really like them. We are living under the same roof, just trying to be nice and tolerate each other.

“But if they want to overstep the mark and make my life too unhappy, I’m off. You are going to lose out because I am not going to come to your tournaments.

“I’m going to lose out because, really, I want to play.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie