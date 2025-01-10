Ronnie O’Sullivan abandons Masters defence on health grounds

REIGNING CHAMPION RONNIE O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the upcoming Masters on medical grounds.

The world No 3, who has won the competition eight times, was due to face John Higgins in the opening match on Sunday afternoon.

Neil Robertson has replaced O’Sullivan in the draw for the tournament, which runs until 19 January at Alexandra Palace in London.

The news follows reports seven-time world champion O’Sullivan threw his cue in the bin on Thursday after withdrawing from snooker’s Championship League.

The 49-year-old played four matches in the competition on Wednesday, losing three of them, and seemed to have trouble with the tip on his cue.

He then whacked his cue on the table in frustration and lashed the white ball into a group of reds during his defeat to Rob Milkins on Thursday morning before pulling out of the non-ranking event ahead of a scheduled afternoon meeting with Ali Carter.

A statement from the World Snooker Tour read: “Neil Robertson has replaced Ronnie O’Sullivan in the draw for the upcoming Johnstone’s Paint Masters.

“Last year’s champion O’Sullivan was due to face John Higgins in the opening match on Sunday afternoon, but has withdrawn on medical grounds.”