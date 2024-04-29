No mistake from O'Sullivan as he books quarter-final spot in under an hour

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN’S BID to claim a record eighth Crucible crown remains firmly on track after he beat Ryan Day 13-7 to reach the World Championship quarter-finals.

The 48-year-old went into the third session of his second-round clash with a 10-6 lead before winning three out of four frames in just over an hour on Monday afternoon to make it through to the last eight.

O’Sullivan, who has 41 ranking tournament wins to his name, will now play either Stuart Bingham or Jack Lisowski for a place in the semi-finals.

O’Sullivan made Welshman Day pay for not taking his chances in the opening frame of the third session as he edged a close one 62-57 to stretch his advantage to 11-6.

And the Englishman tightened his grip with a fine break of 85 in the next to get within one frame of the quarters.

The seven-time champion was forced to wait as Day took the third frame of the session 94-5, but O’Sullivan wrapped up victory at the next opportunity to cruise into the last eight.

Kyren Wilson stormed into the next round with a 13-6 victory over Joe O’Connor.

Wilson also took a 10-6 lead into the final session of his second-round match and won a scrappy first frame to move within two of the quarter-finals.

Another long frame followed as O’Connor looked to peg his opponent back, but there was nothing he could do to stop Wilson from going 12-6 in front.

And Wilson got over the line in the next frame to clinch a straightforward win.