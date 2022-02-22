Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 22 February 2022
Advertisement

Ronnie O’Sullivan suffers from ‘snooker depression’

The six-time world champion edged past Zhang Anda in the European Masters at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 7:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,736 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5690427
Ronnie O'Sullivan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ronnie O'Sullivan (file pic).
Ronnie O'Sullivan (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RONNIE O’SULLIVAN revealed he gets “snooker depression” for a couple of hours following matches after he booked his place in the second round of the European Masters in Milton Keynes, where world number one Mark Selby suffered a shock early exit.

After completing a qualifying-round victory over Nigel Bond at the Marshall Arena, O’Sullivan had suggested he “couldn’t give a monkey’s” about going on to securing another world title and felt his continued success had got somewhat “boring”.

The six-time world champion was again in the spotlight during Tuesday’s afternoon session, where he edged past China’s world number 104 Zhang Anda in a deciding frame.

O’Sullivan, who appeared troubled by a glare from lighting around the arena when sitting in his chair, had opened up a 4-2 lead following a break of 128.

Zhang, though, produced runs of 114 and 91 to force a decider, which O’Sullivan took 96-44 to move into the last 32 where he will play Wu Yize.

When reflecting on his performance, O’Sullivan told reporters: “I find it hard to talk about my games, I have snooker depression for two or three hours after my matches. Talking about it puts me in a bad place.

“I call it snooker depression because it is depression due to snooker. I don’t just wake up and say ‘I’m depressed’ – you aren’t when you are doing something you enjoy.

“You might afterwards, but you can get it doing this job if it bothers you and you are not enjoying it. And that happens to me, snooker plays on the mind.

“If you love your job, any job, then you won’t suffer with it – unless you are totally detached from your feelings. Let’s call it sports depression, across the board.

“It’s up to you to find ways to deal with it – and I am going to smash the gym, feel better, eat nice food, get into my spa and sauna and watch it disappear.”

On the other tables, top seed and holder Selby suffered an unexpected early exit after a 5-3 defeat by Jordan Brown.

The world champion – who admitted he was struggling with his own mental health after defeat in the quarter-finals of the Masters last month – had levelled the match with a 128 break in the sixth frame.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It was Brown, though, who went on to claim victory, edging a close eighth frame 68-55 after Selby could not make the most of a half-century break.

There were also victories for last year’s runner-up Martin Gould, Ali Carter and Ricky Walden, who beat Welshman Matthew Stevens 5-1.

Earlier, Scotland’s John Higgins had coasted into the second round with his own 5-1 win over Jamie Clarke, making three half-century breaks.

China’s Wu missed out on a maximum attempt with a clearance of 112 in the third frame of his 5-3 victory against Fergal O’Brien, while compatriots Liang Wenbo, Pang Junxu and Yuan Sijun all safely progressed to round three.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie