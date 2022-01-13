Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 13 January 2022
Advertisement

Ronnie O’Sullivan dumped out at the Masters

Neil Robertson got the better of the seven-time winner, prevailing 6-4 to book a semi-final spot.

By Press Association Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 7:39 PM
11 minutes ago 328 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5653943
Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts during his loss to Neil Robertson.
Image: PA
Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts during his loss to Neil Robertson.
Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts during his loss to Neil Robertson.
Image: PA

NEIL ROBERTSON AVENGED his World Grand Prix final defeat by dumping Ronnie O’Sullivan out of the Masters quarter-finals.

Australian Robertson prevailed 6-4 to book a last-four spot, handling a partisan Alexandra Palace crowd and hitting back after losing 10-8 to O’Sullivan in December’s Grand Prix showdown in Coventry.

Seven-time Masters winner O’Sullivan mustered just one century in the match but still levelled at four frames apiece, before Robertson pulled away.

Robertson’s top breaks were 119 and 130, and he will now face either Mark Williams or John Higgins.

“I know how much a Masters crowd can really carry a player, my Masters debut was against Jimmy White,” Robertson told the BBC.

“So it was important I was able to hit back against him. I knew I was going to hit the ball well today.

“You never know what the result’s going to be, but I knew I would hit the ball well.

“I pulled off some brilliant pressure shots and gained momentum from that. It’s nice that I can still pull out the recoveries when I need them.”

O’Sullivan lamented the middling standards of both players, but refused to offer any excuses despite biting the tip off his cue straight after his defeat.

“It wasn’t, really, good stuff; I didn’t play good, he didn’t play good,” O’Sullivan told the BBC.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Both of us were queueing alright. I was just trying to make it as competitive as I could, and trying to give the crowd and give Neil a bit of a game.”

Asked about problems with his cue tip, O’Sullivan added: “I never make any excuses, Neil was the better player today.

“Hopefully he goes on and wins it. I like Neil, he’s a good man.”


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey review Munster-Ulster, discuss some interesting Irish moves, and weigh up the potential for a salary cap in the URC

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie