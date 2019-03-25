This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 25 March, 2019
O'Sullivan returns to world number one after nine years

The 43-year-old becomes the oldest man to occupy top spot since Ray Reardon

By The42 Team Monday 25 Mar 2019, 7:32 AM
51 minutes ago 1,374 Views 2 Comments
World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan.
RONNIE O”SULLIVAN RETURNED to the top of snooker’s world rankings for the first time in nine years on Sunday after winning the Tour Championship.

O’Sullivan had not been world number one since 2010 but his 13-11 victory over Neil Robertson in Llandudno saw him overtake Mark Selby.

Having led 5-3 overnight, O’Sullivan saw his advantage twice wiped out by Robertson as they were tied at 8-8 and 10-10.

Robertson could not stop ‘The Rocket’, though, as he clinched the title and a welcome return to top spot – making the 43-year-old the oldest man to occupy that position since Ray Reardon.

“To get to number one probably playing half the events some other guys do is probably one of the best achievements across sports,” said O’Sullivan.

“I’ve never been driven by number one as if I was I’d probably enter a few more tournaments.”

The victory also saw O’Sullivan equal Stephen Hendry’s record of 36 rankings titles, a landmark he will hope to surpass at next month’s World Championships in Sheffield.

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

