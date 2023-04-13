Rocket targets record eighth world title

SEVEN-TIME WORLD champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will take on Pang Junxu in the first round of the World Snooker Championship while Mark Selby will kick off his campaign with a meeting with Matthew Selt.

Defending champion O’Sullivan heads to the Crucible in search of a record eighth world title, hoping to move one clear of Stephen Hendry, who is tied with O’Sullivan on seven.

He will begin his defence in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday morning, which will see a conclusion on Saturday evening.

O’Sullivan will be looking to defend his title for just a second time, after successfully doing so in 2013, but he has yet to win a ranking tournament this season, although the 47-year-old has two invitational tournament wins to his name – the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions.